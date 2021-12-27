Amber Heard has named a new pet after Australia’s deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

In 2015, a politician chastised her for bringing canine friends Pistol and Boo into the country, and the Hollywood actress christened the new arrival ‘Barnaby Joyce,’ mocking the politician.

Nearly seven years after a high-profile squabble over Australia’s biosecurity laws, Hollywood actress Amber Heard has poked fun at Australian deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce by naming her new dog after him.

“Meet Barnaby Joyce, the newest member of the Heard family!” the Aquaman star wrote on Instagram on Monday, holding a large shaggy dog with a Christmas tree in the background.

The name alludes to a 2015 incident in which Heard flew to Australia with two of her dogs, Pistol and Boo, to visit then-husband Johnny Depp while he was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean movie on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

When word got out on social media that the dogs had gone to a local salon, Australia’s agriculture minister, Barnaby Joyce, gave the couple a 50-hour deadline to remove their pets or face having them put down for violating the country’s strict biosecurity laws.

“If you want to bring animals, there is a process: you get permits, they go into quarantine, and then you can have them,” Mr Joyce explained at the time.

“However, if we start allowing movie stars to enter our country [and break the laws], why don’t we just break the laws for everyone?”

“It’s past time Pistol and Boo returned to the United States.”

Heard later pleaded guilty to falsifying quarantine documents and was sentenced to a one-month probationary period.

Her lawyer at the time said it was a “terrible mistake” and that she had arrived sleep-deprived and exhausted.

The couple apologized for the breach in a video that went viral around the world, emphasizing the importance of environmental protection in Australia.

“Many pests and diseases that are common elsewhere are absent in Australia.”

That’s why Australia’s biosecurity laws are so strict,” Heard said in the video.

“Australians are just as unique as Americans,” Depp says in the clip.

Both direct and warm

They will let you know if you break Australian law.

