Amber Heard ridicules Johnny Depp for claiming he’s a domestic violence victim

Amber Heard ridicules Johnny Depp for claiming he is a victim of domestic violence in an explosive tape recording obtained by DailyMail.com – telling the Pirates of the Caribbean actor: ‘See how many people believe you.’

The estranged couple were barred from talking to one another in May 2016 when Heard filed for divorce and sought a restraining order to escape her ‘abusive’ A-lister husband.

But the pair continued to clash over the phone, arguing bitterly about who was responsible for the blood-curdling violence that marred their toxic 15-month marriage and accusing one another of leaking to the press, DailyMail.com can reveal.

It’s unclear if Heard realizes she is being taped during the expletive-flecked, 30-minute recording, the second bombshell audio released exclusively by DailyMail.com in the space of a week.

‘You are f**king killing me. Your f**king people are trying to kill me,’ complains father-of-two Depp, as he begs Heard to go through private mediation rather than thrashing things out in open court.

‘You’ve turned me into a… my boy goes to school and has kids go, so your f**king dad’s a wife beater?’

Tearful Heard denies pushing Depp, 56, ‘under a bus’ and accuses the actor’s associates of circulating details to the press of her arrest record and lurid rumors she was a stripper.

The 33-year-old actress also rejects accusations that she instigated the wild, physical violence that she pinned on Depp in divorce papers, suggesting a court would be unlikely to take the side of a man over a slender female.

‘Do you know I’m a 115, well not anymore, but I was a 115lb, almost 115lb woman,’ Heard protests. Adopting a jeering tone, she says: ‘You’re going to get up on the stand, Johnny, and say, she started it? Really?’

The former lovebirds spoke several times on the phone throughout June and July of 2016, skirting the restraining order by having a family member initiate the calls, according to a well-placed source.

Heard would ultimately yield to Depp’s plea to settle out of court, retracting her allegations the following month as the pair announced a $7 million divorce settlement.

Their marriage was ‘intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,’ according to a joint statement issued on August 16, 2016.

‘There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.’

The truce crumbled in December 2018, however, when Heard penned an op-ed for the Washington Post lamenting her experiences as an alleged domestic violence victim, though never naming anyone.

Depp responded last year with a $50 million defamation suit, saying the ‘hoax’ account implied he was the unnamed abuser and caused him to lose his prized role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

‘Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator,’ his suit alleges, accusing his ex-wife of manufacturing evidence and faking injury photos.

Heard doubled down with a 300-page filing of her own, cataloging the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of ‘the monster’, whom she met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011 and married in February 2015.

The actress stood by those claims last week when DailyMail.com published a separate recording from October 2015 in which she confessed to ‘hitting’ Depp as well as throwing pots, pans and vases at him.

‘I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,’ Heard says on the tape, recalling an incident the previous night.

It’s understood that she and Depp routinely recorded conversations consensually during the breakdown of their marriage, paving the way for yet more bombshell recordings to emerge.

The latest audio clip published by DailyMail.com begins with Depp imploring Heard to reach an out of court settlement rather than waging war in public.

It appears to have been taped at Depp’s end of things and the conversation has already begun when the audio supplied to DailyMail.com begins.

‘I’ve been through the f**king hurt. You’ve been through the f**king hurt. I love you more than anything in life,’ he tells his soon-to-be ex-wife.

‘I do not want to go into a f**king court with you. I do not want to f**king tarnish your name… I want this to be done peacefully, between us.

‘And if you don’t like the way that mediation is going, take me back to court kid. Cause I can’t. ‘This is the last f**king chance Amber. This is it. Once I file those papers we don’t turn around man.’

Heard insists, however, that it’s Depp’s team who are refusing to mediate, refusing to sign a gag order and leaking damaging stories about her to the gossip site TMZ.

‘Everything has been a defensive move because I’m being called a liar and a gold-digger,’ she says.

‘And I am not lying about any of this s**t, and I am not after a dime of your money.’

Depp suggests the pair should write a ‘mutual letter’ declaring that the divorce will be settled privately.

‘Listen to me,’ he warns the Hollywood beauty. ‘Defending yourself by throwing someone under the bus is not going to look good.’

Heard fires back: ‘It’s not about that. It would not be about me throwing you under the bus.

‘You know what it would be? It would be released through documented people, coming on the record, and, having the protection to do so, that haven’t had yet.

‘It would be eyewitness statements. It would be evidence. Tons of it. And it would be through years.’

Heard goes on to ridicule Depp’s doubts over the facial injuries she turned up with at court when she applied for the restraining order on May 27, 2016.

She also claims to have a trove of incriminating texts, paraphrasing a message to her publicist Jodi Gottlieb ahead of an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon: ‘I think, I’ve had accident, um, I think I may have, I busted my nose and two black eyes tomorrow’.

She tells Depp: ‘No one is going to believe that one of the two alternatives, that I’m in a fight club or I’ve been getting, going through hair and makeup. . .through all these years where I have corroborating text messages between people that match those dates of those time stamped validated photos.’

Heard warns Depp that her lawyers are urging her to make a formal police statement, saying that a criminal prosecutor told her it was ‘most solid evidence, case of domestic violence case we’ve ever seen’.

She declined to do so, however, because she did not want to hurt Depp further,

Heard says, complaining that their public spat has already led to her receiving death threats.

The blonde actress also denies that it was her who rang the cops during the May 21, 2016 dust-up that took place the day before she filed for divorce.

Depp was accused of hurling a cellphone in Heard’s face at their downtown Los Angeles loft but two LAPD officers later said in a deposition that they found nothing to suggest a crime took place.

The actor-musician reminds Heard about an incident in which his building manager, Travis, had ‘to come up and f**king pull me away from you’ though it’s not clear which incident Depp is referring to.

Heard also refers to Depp’s security guards, ‘who by the way,’ she says ‘have said to me multiple times that I am going to get killed.’

She adds: ‘I’m sorry because the last time it got crazy between us I really did think I was gonna lose my life. And I thought you would do it on accident.

‘And I told you that. I said oh my god, I thought the first time.’

Depp replies: ‘Amber, I lost a f**king finger man, c’mon. I had a f**king, I had a f**king mineral can, a jar, a can of mineral spirits thrown at my nose. ‘

Their exchange seems to refer to a violent incident that took place in Australia one month into their marriage in which Depp suffered a severed finger.

He claimed his then-wife ‘went berserk’ when he asked her to sign a ‘postnup’ agreement, hurling a Vodka bottle at him which shattered on a marble counter-top and ripped off the tip of his finger.

Heard maintains in court filings, however, that Depp cut the digit off himself during an argument while he was ‘drunk and high on ecstasy.’

‘You can please tell people that it was a fair fight, and see what the jury and judge thinks. Tell the world Johnny, tell them Johnny Depp, I Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence,’ she says on the tape.

‘And I, you know, it’s a fair fight. And see how many people believe or side with you.’ Depp cuts in: ‘It doesn’t matter; fair fight my a**.’

Heard replies: ‘Because you’re big, you’re bigger and you’re stronger. And so when I say that I thought that you could kill me, that doesn’t mean you counter with you also lost your own finger.

‘I, I’m not trying to attack you here, I’m just trying to point out the fact of why I said call 911. Because I was, you had your hands on me after you threw a phone at my face.

‘And it’s got crazy in the past, and I truly thought I need to stop this madness before I get hurt.’

Seemingly stunned by his former flame’s version of events, Depp can simply reply: ‘Oh my god.’

He reminds his ex-wife that she will have to repeat her allegations under oath in court.

‘Do you believe all this Amber? Do you believe all this,’ Depp asks.

‘Yes, the f**k, yes, yes,’ Heard replies.

‘Do you believe you’re an abuser? he asks. ‘Do you believe you abused me physically?’

Heard replies: ‘Do you know I’m a 115, well not anymore, but I was a 115lb almost 115lb woman. . .have I ever been able to knock you off of your feet? Or knock you off balance?

‘You’re going to get up on the stand, Johnny, and say, ”she started it”? Really? I have never been able to overpower you that’s the difference between me and you. . .and that’s a difference, that’s a whole world, and there’s a jury and there’s a judge will see that there’s a very big difference between me and you.’

Depp finally seems to lose his cool when his ex-wife accuses him of spreading rumors she was a stripper, snapping: ‘I will f**king see you in court.’

He adds: ‘You don’t want to make f**king nice nice? I’m trying. I’m trying.

‘But you know what? I loved you for so many f**king years but you know what? You didn’t exist. You don’t exist. You’re not there. You’re not there.

‘You are a f**king made up thing in my head. And I can’t believe you are doing this to me.’

The 31-minute recording ends with Depp saying he needs a moment to himself before a door can be heard slamming in the background.

Heard has thus far failed to have her ex-husband’s defamation case thrown out or moved from Virginia, where the Washington Post is based, to California. However she did succeed in having it pushed back from last December to August of this year.

Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman confirmed the recorded conversation took place while Depp was subject to a restraining order but said Heard initiated the call.

‘Ms Heard delivers a chilling message to Johnny Depp any real abuse survivor will instantly recognize: Nobody will believe you. So you better do what I want,’ Waldman told DailyMail.com.

‘Ms Heard may continue to masquerade as a ‘survivor’ but the audio tape speaks for itself.’

Heard legal team offered a radically different perspective when provided with a transcript of the tape recording by DailyMail.com, complaining the recording was taken without Heard’s consent and was also ‘doctored’.

DailyMail.com has decided to publish the audio in its entirety so readers can form their own opinions.

‘The latest recording provided to the Daily Mail continues Mr. Depp’s ongoing efforts to abuse Ms. Heard,’ her spokeswoman said.

‘On the transcript of this recording (which notes that it is only a portion of a longer conversation), Ms. Heard repeatedly makes it clear to Mr. Depp that he was physically violent and abusive, that she feared for her life, and that even Mr. Depp’s own security guards told her that if she stayed in the relationship, ‘she was going to get killed’.

‘What is most important on the tape, however, is not what Mr. Depp says, but what he does not say – not once on the tape does he deny Ms. Heard’s statements about his violent attacks and the damage they caused, including her broken nose and black eyes.

‘In fact, Ms. Heard specifically recalls that during a portion of the conversation not provided to the Daily Mail, Mr. Depp asked Ms. Heard whether she was recording the call and when she answered that she was not, admitted that she was not lying about the fact that he had abused her. As a result, Mr. Depp’s use of this doctored recording at this time is not only a fraud and a crime, but an act of desperation.’

Amber Heard’s spokeswoman provided the following statement from Dr. Laura Brown, a trauma expert and former president of Society for the Psychology of Women:

‘Abuse is attempting to control a victim by any means necessary, including pushing this kind of news story. It is not unusual for victims of physical and emotional abuse to respond by acting to defend themselves.

‘But because intimate partner violence is about coercion and control every bit as much as it is about acts of violence, abusers often respond to these acts of self-defense with attempts to reassert control.

‘They do so through attempts at coercion, which often include projecting accusations of abuse at their victims for having had the audacity to attempt to defend themselves.

‘It is not unusual for the perpetrator of intimate partner violence to try to use the self-defense responses of their targets to claim the mantle of victimhood for themselves.

‘This is classic DARVO- Defend, Avoid, Reverse Victim and Offender – the construct developed by Dr. Jennifer Freyd.

‘When society and the media buy into these false abuser narratives, they are enabling the perpetrator to re-abuse the victim. We should not be fooled by a DARVO narrative.’