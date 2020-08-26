Amber Heard Unfazed By Criticism In New Instagram Photo: ‘So Much Shade, So Little Time’

Amber Heard has brushed off the “shade” aimed her way in a new Instagram post after being slammed for going braless while visiting mosques in Istanbul and touring the city without a mask.

Heard took to Instagram on Monday to share a new photo from her trip to Turkey. In the new snap, the actress is posing under colorful umbrellas wearing the same outfit from her earlier Instagram posts that got her criticized, though without the headscarf this time.

While the photo didn’t seem to be a clapback, the caption appeared to be a reply to her critics.

“So much shade, so little time,” wrote the “Aquaman” star, who has been on a tour in Turkey following her appearance at ex Johnny Depp’s trial in the U.K.

This new post comes over a week after Heard got flak for photos she posted on Instagram on Aug. 16 that showed her sporting a red headscarf, a low neck-line white top and a gray cover-up. While she seemed to be in high spirits as she visited mosques in Istanbul, netizens found her choice of clothing inappropriate.

Heard was criticized for choosing not to wear a bra when she toured the city’s mosques and for the inappropriate way she wore a head covering. Some also called out the actress for uploading a photo showing a person praying inside the mosque on Instagram Story.

“Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we’ve seen many times,” one person wrote. “Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing and braless. She posted this before and took it down immediately but has now reposted.”

A day later, Heard responded to the criticism, saying, “Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.”

Heard also got lambasted for not wearing a mask during her Istanbul tour. Some questioned why the actress only carried it with her when she was out and about.

“Nevermind the scarf and being bra-less, showing your neckline. What about your MASK? Each IG vid you carry it like an accessory while everyone else including your gf is wearing theirs. Are you worried no-one will recognize you?” one person commented on her post.

While Heard did not directly answer the accusation, she did seem to listen as she wore a face mask during her visit to the Hagia Sophia. In another Instagram post, Heard shared a photo of herself inside the mosque wearing a mask and headscarf, standing among other visitors also wearing face coverings.

Following the backlash, Heard has limited the comments section of her posts on Instagram.