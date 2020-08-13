American Airlines Passenger Refusing To Wear Mask Yells Profanity, Strikes Phoenix Airport Gate Agent

An American Airlines gate agent was struck by a woman who was denied boarding after she refused to wear a mask. The incident took place Wednesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen yelling profanity at the staff member near Gate A11 as two people try to calm her down. A police officer then approaches the woman and escorts her from the scene.

The passenger, later identified as 47-year-old Yolanda Yarbrough, was on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles which arrived at the Phoenix airport around 8 a.m. local time (11 a.m. EDT). The woman refused to wear a mask on the flight following which she was denied service. At the airport, she was informed that she would not be allowed to board her connecting flight to Las Vegas following which she struck the gate agent.

Confirming the incident, Curtis Blessing, a spokesperson for American Airlines, told the Arizona Republic, “After arriving into Phoenix and being informed that they would not be able to take their connecting flight to Las Vegas, the individual became irate and struck an American team member in the terminal.”

“Law enforcement was requested and since this is now a law enforcement matter, we would refer additional questions to the Phoenix Police Department,” Blessing told the outlet, adding that the staff member was not injured in the incident.

Phoenix police officers responded to Terminal 4 after receiving a report of an assault and took the woman into custody.

“Officers contacted the victim who informed officers that the suspect had struck him with her hand on his face,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, told the Arizona Republic.

American Airlines’ mask policy states that “a face covering is required while flying on American, except for children under 2 years old. If you decline to wear one, you may be denied boarding and future travel on American.”