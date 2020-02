LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — “American Factory,” the first film from former U.S. First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, won the award for best documentary feature at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, or the Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, the documentary tells the story of Chinese company Fuyao’s factory in the U.S. state of Ohio.