‘American Jews don’t like or care about Israel,’ Trump claims.

Trump claims that American Jews “do not like or care about Israel.”

Biden and Democrats are to blame for eroding Jewish support, according to a former US president.

TRENTON, QUEBEC

In a recently published interview, former US President Donald Trump claimed that American Jews are unconcerned about Israel, and that the blame lies with their proclivity to vote for Democrats.

“…The Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel,” Trump said in the second installment of the video “Unholy: Two Jews on the News,” which was released Friday.

“I’ll tell you what, evangelical Christians in this country love Israel more than Jews.”

He also claimed that Israel used to have “absolute power over [US] Congress,” but that President Joe Biden, former President Barak Obama, and the Democrats, as well as the Jews who vote for them, are “very disloyal to Israel,” and that the Democrats have eroded support for Israel in favor of Palestinians.

“Which tells you that the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like or don’t care about Israel,” the former president said.

“And I believe Obama and Biden did that, and yet they received a large number of Jewish votes in the election.”

In 2019, Trump voiced his displeasure with American Jews who backed Democrats.

In the first part of the interview, Trump stated that he fully supports Israel, and that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu betrayed him by congratulating Biden on his election victory just days after the November 2020 election.

Trump’s disloyalty tirade is a recurring theme as he pursues his false claim that the election that put Biden in the White House was rigged against him and considers running for president in 2024.

According to polls, the majority of American Jews vote Democrat.

“I have to be honest, it’s a very dangerous situation,” Trump added.