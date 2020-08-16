American Lung Association, Cleveland Clinic Team Up For Improved COVID-19 Response

The American Lung Association and Cleveland Clinic are partnering to improve the way healthcare providers provide care to COVID-19 patients. The collaboration aims to extend support to different clinical settings amid the global health crisis.

Cleveland Clinic announced on its website that its partnership with the American Lung Association will provide a web-based learning platform that healthcare providers from different places can readily access. The platform will offer advanced training and other materials that the medical professionals can use when they are dealing with coronavirus cases.

“Cleveland Clinic is pleased to share our advanced COVID-19 resources through this unique educational relationship with the American Lung Association,” Missions Programs Vice Chair at the American Lung Association Sumita Khatri, MD, MS, said.

“By vetting and disseminating the highest quality information about the virus and how to care for patients with COVID-19 to tens of thousands of healthcare providers nationwide, best practices and preventive measures can be put into place and more lives will ultimately be saved,” added Khatri, who also serves as director of the Asthma Center at Cleveland Clinic.

The service would be available in Cleveland Clinic’s Respiratory and Education Institutes’ Comprehensive COVID Care program. All training materials were developed by multidisciplinary experts, and they offer standardized protocols in the care of COVID patients.

For the collaboration, the American Lung Association invested $25 million in order to realize its planned comprehensive resource platform for the frontliners. The move has also expanded the organization’s existing informative resources on its official website.

“Too many lives have been lost to COVID-19. As our nation and world face the pandemic, our healthcare providers need and deserve support and advanced training specific to this new virus,” American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer said in a press release.

The latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the U.S. still remains to be the epicenter of the pandemic with 5,285,546 cases and 167,546 deaths. Globally, public health experts have recorded 21,617,987 positive cases and 769,006 deaths.