Amid rising climate-related floods in Tanzania, downpours exhume graves.

In Tanzania, heavy rains have exhumed graves as floods caused by climate change worsen.

Climate change-related landslides and floods devastate Dar es Salaam cemeteries, forcing authorities to relocate bodies and traumatizing mourning loved ones.

Tanzania, Dar es Salaam

Floods in Tanzania’s port city of Dar es Salaam have washed away graveyards and blown open the caskets of many residents’ deceased loved ones, as climate change continues to affect lives around the world.

Cemeteries in Dar es Salaam, which has a population of 6 million people, are at risk from flooding and rising sea levels.

To the dismay of grieving families who hoped to provide a peaceful final resting place for their late relatives, tombs are routinely destroyed and carried away by floodwaters.

Floods that engulfed the Msimbazi River valley last month, for example, eroded caskets and bodies in a number of graveyards in the impoverished Vingunguti neighborhood.

As a result of the incident, city officials exhumed 238 graves and relocated them away from the flooded cemeteries.

Some of the caskets were carried away by the rising waters and left stranded on the riverbank when the flood subsided, according to eyewitnesses.

Experts believe that rising seas, landslides, and flooding are putting some of the city’s graveyards at risk, with locals reporting that many burial areas around the city are sinking into swamps.

Planned preservation of cemeteries

Dar es Salaam, one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities, has become even more vulnerable to flooding as climate change continues to take its toll.

Due to rapid population growth, burial spaces are in short supply, forcing bereaved families to bury their loved ones in crowded cemeteries at risk of flooding.

Dar es Salaam Mayor Omari Kumbilamoto said authorities are putting together contingency plans to protect graveyards threatened by extreme weather.

“At the moment, there is very little we can do to ensure that coffins in low-lying graveyards are not damaged by floods,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Extreme weather has impacted not only the Butiama graveyard in Vingunguti, but also other cemeteries in flood-prone areas where the ground is waterlogged, making it difficult to dig new graves, according to Kumbilamoto.

He claims that heavy rains have prevented grave diggers from digging down to the customary six feet.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.