Amid virus battle, China to include teachers’ online work in performance assessment

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The work of Chinese teachers during the country’s battle to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, including online teaching and tutoring, will be included in teachers’ performance assessment by schools, according to the Ministry of Education.

Online teaching and tutoring, as well as the correction of students’ homework, will be counted as part of teachers’ workloads, the ministry said in a circular.

Education authorities and schools are urged to organize online teaching based on the conditions of local online education platforms and schools, according to the ministry.

Teachers who have made outstanding contributions to the country’s virus battle should be honored, the circular said.

Meanwhile, the ministry called for greater efforts to help children of medics who are working on the virus battle front line solve problems related to their education and daily life.

Among its efforts to stop the spread of the virus, China has postponed the reopening of schools to avoid mass gatherings.