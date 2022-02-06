Amir Locke, a black man killed by a Minneapolis cop, had big plans for his music career.

Amir Locke, a black man killed by a Minneapolis cop, aspired to be a musician and had big dreams.

Amir Locke had been making plans before he was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer.

According to his mother, the 22-year-old Black man had already filed paperwork to start a music business and had designed a logo.

He planned to move to Dallas next week, where he would be closer to his mother and, he hoped, pursue a career as a hip-hop artist, following in his father’s footsteps.

His death early Wednesday inside a Minneapolis apartment where police were serving a search warrant has reignited calls for police accountability and justice for Black people, who are all too frequently victims.

Locke’s close family, friends, and community were also left grieving for the life he never got to live.

During a news conference on Friday, his father, Andre Locke, said, “Amir was a bright light, and he deserves to be able to shine.”

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about what happened before Locke died.

However, a police bodycam video shows officers entering the apartment without knocking and kicking the couch where Locke’s family claims he was sleeping.

He is seen wrapped in a comforter, starting to move, and holding a pistol in his hand just before an officer fires his weapon on video.

Locke’s family claimed he had no criminal history and that he had a license and concealed carry permit for the gun, which he used for protection while working in the MinneapolisSt. Paul area.

Paul works as a food delivery driver.

His family includes several members with law enforcement and military backgrounds, and his parents and a cousin said they taught Amir and other young Black men in the family how to deal with police interactions: keep your hands visible and don’t make any sudden movements.

They believe Amir, who was said to be a deep sleeper, was startled when the officer kicked the couch in his cousin’s apartment and didn’t realize who was inside when he reached for his gun.

Those closest to him described him as “a good kid” on numerous occasions.

“You took a good kid who was trying to make the best of his situation and succeeded, and you…

