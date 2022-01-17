Amir the Hulk, a ‘bodybuilder boy,’ has been dubbed the ‘New Mini Hercules,’ after an Instagram video shows him flaunting his massive muscles.

Amir the Hulk, a ‘bodybuilder boy,’ has been dubbed the ‘New Mini Hercules,’ after an Instagram video shows the toddler flaunting his massive muscles.

According to reports, the tanked tot has a condition that causes him to pile on the muscle.

The youngster parades around the house flexing his muscles in a video shared by his uncle online before going viral among bodybuilding enthusiasts on YouTube.

Amir is asked tense at one point and flashes his abs, chiseled biceps and shoulders, and ripped back.

Little Amir is already being compared to Mini Hercules Richard Sandrak, who had a complete six-pack when he was eight years old, according to bodybuilding enthusiast Xavier Wills.

Richard also used his incredible flexibility to master karate and contort his body into unthinkable positions.

He had one percent body fat at one point, which is dangerously low.

Amir’s uncle explained Berardinelli Seip and a lack of Myostatin in a Facebook post, according to Xavier.

Berardinelli Seip is a rare genetic disorder marked by a near-complete loss of body fat and extreme muscularity at birth.

Amir’s fat is stored in his organs, liver, and muscles, which explains his slim physique.

Myostatin is a crucial protein that prevents us from gaining excessive muscle mass.

It is possible that a lack of it will result in muscle overdevelopment.

Amir isn’t the only kid who has made the news for his flawless physique.

Tristyn Lee rose to prominence after fans noticed his gladiator-like physique in videos he posted online.

The teenager had hoped that clips of him showing off his impressive football skills at the age of 15 would attract scouts’ attention.

Instead, he was inundated with requests to become a professional bodybuilder, and he’s since amassed a sizable following on Instagram, with over 2 million followers.

Bradley Martyn, Simeon Panda, and Larry Wheels are just a few of the big names in the bodybuilding industry who have worked out with the American teen.

Then there’s Gage Gregurich, who starred in TLC’s 2016 documentary Baby Bodybuilders, which focused on young athletes competing in competitions.

He boasted that he could lift “more than any other kid in this universe or any other universe who is 12 and under and weighs 66lb.”

He went on to say that he began powerlifting when he was nine years old “because my father was going to the gym and I wanted to join him.”

Then there’s Romania’s Giuliano Stroe, who became a global sensation after being inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records…

