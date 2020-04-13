Amnesty calls on Myanmar to review ‘vague’ laws

ANKARA

A global human rights watchdog on Monday called on Myanmar to lift regressive laws in the country.

In a 28-page report – titled I will not surrender – Amnesty International said that the ongoing prosecutions in the country are “made possible by a number of vaguely worded laws.”

It said such laws are used mostly by Myanmar military to target human rights defenders and activists.

It documents 16 cases of politically motivated arrests, prosecutions, and imprisonment in the country.

In the process of compiling the report, Amnesty International spoke to many of individuals being tried under these laws, their lawyers and family members, and reviewed relevant legislation and official documents.

The rights group said that in its four years since coming to power, the National League for Democracy (NLD)-led government has arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned human rights defenders and activists for peacefully exercising their human rights.

“As the current administration comes towards the end of its term and the country gears up for general elections in late 2020, it is vital that the authorities take the opportunity to close the door on politically motivated arrest and imprisonment,” the Amnesty demanded.

“This includes releasing all those imprisoned for exercising their rights, reforming Myanmar’s repressive laws, and ensuring that the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly are respected and protected,” it added.