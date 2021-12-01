Amy Dowden of Strictly Come Dancing has been hospitalized due to a Crohn’s flare-up, according to Giovanna Fletcher.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has been hospitalized due to a Crohn’s flare-up, according to Giovanna Fletcher.

Amy’s ‘colour is back in her cheeks,’ according to Giovanna.

Amy Dowden, who was recently hospitalized due to a flare-up of her Crohn’s disease, has received an update from Giovanna Fletcher.

Many viewers noticed that the professional dancer was absent from Saturday’s live show of Strictly Come Dancing.

Amy explained to her 309k Instagram followers that she was unable to attend the show due to an “unexpected Crohn’s flare-up and hospital admission.”

Amy has been staying with her Strictly partner Tom Fletcher and his family since leaving the hospital, where she says she has received “all the love” and “care” she could “possibly need.”

On Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Giovanna Fletcher explained that Amy was in such bad shape that they “had to call an ambulance.”

Giovanna explained, “She had a flare-up last week and was at our house.”

“Tom was with her, Sara Davies was with her, and they were out for a walk when it began.”

She had to call for an ambulance and then stay in the hospital because it was so bad.

“And then everyone in Strictly has been in bubbles since then; she can’t go to the midlands or Wales; we just want her with us.”

Amy was also getting “the colour back in her cheeks,” according to former I’m A Celeb Queen of the Jungle Giovanna.

“She’s good, she’s good,” Giovanna continued, “I mean she was sitting on the couch last night, the color is back in her cheeks.”

She’s still using her hot water bottle, and you can tell she’s in pain because she looks like she is.

“People with Crohn’s disease live in pain, but it’s nice to see the pinks return to her cheeks,” says the doctor.

Amy’s documentary, which focused on Crohn’s disease and how it affects her life, was broadcast on the BBC in 2020.

She won a Welsh BAFTA for the TV show last month.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6 a.m.

