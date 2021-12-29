Amy Schneider, a contestant on Jeopardy!, is who she claims to be.

Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider is exactly who she claims to be.

AMY Schneider broke the record for the most money won by a woman on Jeopardy!

She worked as an engineer in the private sector prior to her victory.

Amy Schneider is a manager of engineering in Oakland, California.

She rose to prominence as a contestant on the reality show Jeopardy!

Her rise to fame accelerated after she won the show and became the highest-earning female contestant on Jeopardy! on December 28.

Her triumph on Jeopardy! is also a victory for the LGBTQ community because she is a transgender woman.

Nonetheless, she emphasized that her gender identity should not take precedence over other aspects of her life.

“I didn’t want to make too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show,” she told her Twitter followers about this issue.

I’m a proud trans woman, but I’m also a lot of other things!”

Amy Schneider became the first transgender person to qualify for the Tournament of Champions when she did so in November.

This is a yearly tournament between 15 players who have won the most money in previous seasons.

Her victory on December 24, 2021, also made her the fourth-highest earner in a single season.

Her 18th straight win also made her the highest-earning female on Jeopardy!, with a total of (dollar)706,800, surpassing the previous female record-holder, Larissa Kelly, who earned (dollar)655,930.

Her 19th win in a row brought her total to (dollar)745,200 on December 28, 2021.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” previous female record-holder Larissa Kelly wrote on Twitter in congratulating Amy Schneider on breaking her record.

“Congratulations, Amy, on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the history of the show!”

“Thank you so much, I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to someday watching the woman who beats us both!” Amy responded.