Amy, the viral star of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, is now unrecognisable as a result of her meltdown over ‘you motherf***ers.’

Amy, the viral star of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, is now unrecognizable due to her ‘you motherf***ers’ meltdown.

After being the only restaurant owner that Gordon Ramsay gave up on, Amy Bouzaglo from Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares looks unrecognizable.

Following their appearance on the British chef’s show in 2013, Amy and her husband Samy, the fiery owners of Amy’s Baking Company in Scottsdale, Arizona, became instantly famous.

During the episode, things quickly got out of hand, with the couple getting into a number of heated exchanges with Ramsay about the restaurant’s poor quality.

In a series of bizarre interactions, the restaurant owners were caught on video swearing and physically threatening diners.

“F**k you! You piece of s**t!” they’d yell as they chased unhappy diners out into the street.

A physical altercation between Amy’s husband and a customer once escalated to the point where one of the show’s producers had to intervene.

The couple famously blamed everyone but themselves for their problems, including “haters” and “bloggers.”

They’d also take their waitresses’ tips, much to Gordon’s chagrin.

And in one of the show’s most memorable scenes, Samy and Amy yanked a customer out of the restaurant, calling him a “weeny” and saying “f*** you.”

“I make excellent food,” she raged, “and you motherf***ers think you can come in here and say these things.”

Even hard-nosed Ramsay couldn’t take it any longer and, for the first time in the show’s history, walked away from the owners.

“It’s not normal for a restaurant to go through that many staff, it’s not normal for a small kitchen to have 65 items on the menu, and it’s not normal for the level of animosity that you’ve built inside this restaurant and outside,” the exasperated chef said.

“After about 100 Kitchen Nightmares,” he continued, “I met two owners I couldn’t help because they can’t listen.”

Amy has changed a lot since the disastrous episode nine years ago.

Despite being mocked by Ramsay and closing Amy’s Baking Company in 2015, she continues to refer to herself as a “baking wizard.”

Amy appears to be still cooking, as she posts videos of her cakes and pastries on her TikTok account, and she has nearly 30,000 Instagram followers who follow her recipes.

“Make cake, not war,” her bio states.

Amy’s Baking Company was founded in 2006 by Samy, who had invested more than (dollar)1 million to realize Amy’s dreams.

Bloggers began criticizing the restaurant’s food and the owners’ violent behavior about two years before the episode was filmed.

Ramsay’s time at the restaurant revealed a dinner service characterized by yelling and swearing, food being returned, and a waiter being…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.