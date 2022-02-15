An 18-year-old Harrisburg man was shot, according to police.

In Harrisburg, an 18-year-old man was shot, according to police.

According to police, a shooting on Monday afternoon left an 18-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, the man was conscious and talking, according to Harrisburg Police Lt.

Kyle Gautsch expressed his thoughts.

The shooting occurred near 4th and Emerald streets, but the man was discovered in the 300 block of Woodbine Street, according to Gautsch.

The investigation is still underway.

Police in Harrisburg are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-558-6900.

