An 80-year-old woman from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, and police are looking for her.

Carlisle police said an 80-year-old woman left her home in the middle of the night and has not been seen since.

Donna Spitz was seen walking south on the 500 block of North Bedford Street around 2 a.m., according to a Ring doorbell camera.

According to police, all Carlisle Emergency Services are assisting in the search for Spitz.

Anyone who sees her should call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

