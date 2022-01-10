An activist in Tunisia claims that the revolution against the ‘coup’ is still going strong.

According to a Tunisian activist, the revolution against the ‘coup’ is still alive.

Ezzeddine Hazgui, a leftist activist, opposes moving the revolution day from January to February.

From November 14th to December 14th

17th

TUNIS, Tunisia (Reuters) –

As the North African country prepares to commemorate the 11th anniversary of an uprising that deposed former President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, a well-known Tunisian leftist activist said the 2011 revolution is still alive.

“The revolution hasn’t ended yet.

Ezzeddine Hazgui told Anadolu Agency, “It isn’t over yet.”

Hazgui, 77, is the spokesman for the “Citizens Against Coup” movement, which is leading demonstrations against incumbent President Kais Saied’s power grab.

The Tunisian revolution that toppled Ben Ali took place on January 14, 2011.

Sayed, on the other hand, changed the date to December.

After an altercation with police, fruit vendor Mohammed Bouazizi set himself on fire, sparking the uprising.

Hazgui slammed Saied’s decision to change the date, accusing him of “denying history” like his “tyrant forefathers.”

“This (Saied), who has never been a part of any national movement in this country’s history, wants to change it,” Hazgui said.

December is a big month for Hazgui.

The revolution began on January 17, 2010, but it is not over yet.

The uprising comes to a close on November 14, 2011.

“On January 1st, we’ll commemorate the revolution.

“I’m fourteen,” he stated.

On July 25, 2021, Saied deposed the government, suspended the legislature, and assumed executive power.

While he claims his “exceptional measures” are intended to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

Hazgui’s group went on a hunger strike last month to protest what they called “Tunisia’s slide into a real repressive juncture.”

Saied was accused of orchestrating “individual rule and the suppression of opposition voices,” including the dispersal of sit-ins on December 17 and 18.

“The fierce attack of the repressive security of the Ministry of the Interior and the militias of coup master (Saied) on December 18, when we were attacked,” Hazgui said.

Following Saied’s “exceptional measures,” he said his movement was also protesting “military trials of civilians and legitimate lawmakers.”

“On military orders, the legitimate parliamentarians are detained,” Hazgui said, adding that the action was “a violation of all laws.”

The activist went on to accuse Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of attempting to control the judiciary.

“The president has appointed himself as a judge, prosecutor, and researcher,” reads the statement.

