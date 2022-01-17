An ‘addict’ of Harry Potter transforms his attic into a Gryffindor common room.

An ‘addict’ to Harry Potter transforms his attic into a Gryffindor common room.

She has over 4,000 Harry Potter items in her collection, which she admits to being addicted to.

After amassing a collection of over 4,000 Harry Potter items, a grandmother transformed her attic into an incredible Hogwarts-themed common room.

Janice Burnett, a self-described ‘Potter addict,’ has transformed the attic of her bungalow into a magical shrine to JK Rowling’s wizarding world.

The grandmother said she became enamored with Harry Potter after seeing one of the films at a friend’s house 11 years ago.

Since then, she’s amassed a sizable collection of books about Gryffindor, the legendary schoolhouse where Harry, Ron, and Hermione are assigned in the best-selling books.

Janice, who contributes to the Harry Potter UK and Fantastic Beasts fan pages, said she initially bought everything she could but has since refined her collection.

“You do get addicted to things when you’re a collector,” she said.

“At first, I had to buy anything with Harry Potter on it as soon as I saw it.”

“However, you must exercise caution in the end, as you will be confronted with a sort of garbage collection.”

“As a result, I’ve had to get rid of everything I don’t need, but I still want to collect the valuables.”

After binge-watching the films with a friend, the mother of two from Warrington, Cheshire, was initially drawn to Harry Potter.

“My interest began when I went to see a friend,” she explained.

‘I quite like this film,’ I thought as I watched Harry Potter on TV with her.

“I then went back around, and for the next eight weeks, every Saturday, we got some popcorn and watched Harry Potter.”

“I was completely enthralled by this film, and from there, I just started collecting.”

Janice, a full-time caregiver, said that while finding Harry Potter memorabilia was initially difficult, she now has to sift through a crowded market to find the right pieces.

“You couldn’t really buy things in shops when I first got into it, in 2011,” she explained.

“It’s now kind of everywhere.”

The franchise has grown tremendously.

Now, no matter where you go, you’ll find Harry Potter merchandise.

Janice’s collection is solely dedicated to Gryffindor, a wizarding house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Short summary of Infosurhoy