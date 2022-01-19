An advertisement for Dairylea was banned because it depicted a child eating cheese while hanging upside down.

The on-demand commercial, which aired in August on ITV Hub, All 4, and My 5, featured two girls hanging upside down from a football goalpost, one of whom was eating a cheese triangle.

Fourteen people complained that the commercial condoned or encouraged dangerous behavior, with one person claiming that a three-year-old ate their food upside down after seeing the commercial.

Mondelez UK, the owner of Dairylea, claimed that the risk of choking while eating upside down is low, citing a study that found that a person’s ability to swallow is unaffected by their position.

To keep it away from children under the age of 16, the advertisement was already scheduled with an “ex-kids” scheduling restriction.

The ad’s goal, according to the company, was to show parents giving their children more freedom, and two parents could be seen in the background supervising their children.

However, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) stated that the advertisement depicted a potentially dangerous situation that could result in choking.

It sought advice from the Child Accident Prevention Trust, which concluded that children would recognize a goalpost and would be able to easily copy the advertisement, posing a high risk of injury.

“We therefore considered that eating upside down was an unsafe practice and one that could be dangerous for children to emulate,” the watchdog said.

“A scheduling restriction was not sufficient to reduce the risk of harm, and the ad violated the [advertising]Code,” the court concluded.

The Advertising Standards Authority ruled that the ad could not be run again in its current form, and advised Mondelez UK to ensure that its future advertising did not “condone or encourage unsafe practices.”

“We recognize and will comply with the ASA’s decision,” a Mondelez spokesman said, “but we are disappointed by the decision.”

The company said it pre-approved the content of the Dairylea ad with broadcast ad body Clearcast before it aired.

“It was deliberately scheduled away from programming likely to appeal to children under the age of 16 and was aimed at adults (parents) rather than young children.”

As a result, we don’t think it would encourage ‘copycat’ behavior.

