An airline has asked the federal government to place disruptive passengers on a national no-fly list.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS) published an article by Kelly Yamanouchi.

Delta Air Lines has asked the US Justice Department to create a national no-fly list of passengers convicted of causing on-board disruptions.

This week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, stating that a “national, comprehensive unruly passenger ‘no-fly list'” that would prevent those on the list from flying on any airline is a “much-needed step.”

According to Bastian, the Atlanta-based airline has already placed nearly 1,900 people on its no-fly list for refusing to comply with mask requirements, and has also submitted more than 900 passenger names to the Transportation Security Administration for civil penalties.

According to Bastian, the rate of unruly passenger incidents on Delta has nearly doubled since 2019, and the airline’s legal team includes two former Justice Department prosecutors who will work with federal prosecutors when employees are involved.

In the last 30 days, four incidents on Delta have resulted in federal charges against customers, he added.

He explained that the airline is increasing self-defense and de-escalation training for flight attendants and other customer-facing employees, as well as expanding mental health coaching for employees “to help ensure they have the support they need in a challenging environment.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Delta’s request.

Delta isn’t the first airline to try to compile a national no-fly list of rogue passengers.

Delta announced last year that it had shared the names of more than 600 unruly passengers on its no-fly list with the Federal Aviation Administration, and that it had asked other airlines to do the same.

“If a customer can fly with another airline, a list of banned customers doesn’t work as well,” Delta wrote in a memo in September 2021.

Sharing banned traveler lists, on the other hand, could raise privacy and antitrust concerns.

Based on federal prosecutions rather than airline decisions, a list of passengers who have been federally convicted for their behavior may be a much smaller category of unruly passengers.

The Justice Department announced in November that unruly passengers who commit crimes that “endanger the safety of passengers, flight crews, and flight attendants” would be prioritized for federal prosecution.

