An alkaline diet does not kill the coronavirus

The claim: An alkaline diet helps defeat the coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, false claims and misinformation about medicines are circulating on social media as people search for hope and good news.

A viral claim about alkaline diets – the removal of high acidity foods to change the body’s pH – has been shared on several occasions and has been exposed several times.

Recently, the claim was published on Facebook that the pH of the coronavirus fluctuates between 5.5 and 8.5 and “All we have to do to defeat the coronavirus is to take more alkaline foods that exceed the above values. ” pH of the virus. “

The pH of the coronavirus

The article cited research results from the Journal of Virology of the American Society for Microbiology.

While an article about a coronavirus and pH was published in the journal in April 1991, the summary makes it clear that the study was another coronavirus, the type 4 or MHV4 coronavirus mouse hepatitis virus.

The journal also does not claim that the MHV4 virus has a specific pH or range. Rather, the study examines what happens when mice or rat cells are infected with MHV4 at pH values ​​between 5.5 and 8.5.

The theory behind the benefits of an alkaline diet is that increasing the body’s pH creates an environment that is deadly for the virus. However, this is wrong.

The study cited in the article has nothing to do with the new corona virus, since COVID-19 was unknown until the current outbreak.

In addition, the body regulates the pH, which means that diets do not change the pH of blood cells or tissues.

An analysis of the relationship between alkaline diets and pH values ​​stated that a change in diet can lead to a pH shift in saliva or urine because they are waste products. “However, there is no way you can ever eat enough to really affect your blood.” “”

Alkaline foods and the corona virus

Eating more alkaline foods is not a proven preventative measure or cure for the coronavirus. There are no established or approved preventive measures or treatments for COVID-19.

While a healthy diet can help boost the immune system, there is no evidence that an alkaline diet is particularly beneficial.

In addition, the pH of some of the foods listed is incorrectly stated in the publication. Lemons with a pH of 9.9 and limes with a pH of 8.2 were listed in the post if both actually have a pH between 2 and 3.

Donald Schaffner, a food scientist, told Associate Press: “These pH values ​​for these foods are completely wrong.” People can eat these foods if they want to. The best way to get sick is to stay away from others.

Our rating: wrong

The claim that an alkaline diet helps defeat the coronavirus is FALSE. First, the coronavirus claim has a pH between 5.5 and 8.5, citing a 1991 study that looked at another coronavirus, not COVID-19. The article also misinterpreted the results of this study. Second, the notion that alkaline foods help defeat the coronavirus is also wrong. There are no confirmed preventive measures or remedies for COVID-19. While a healthy diet can help boost the immune system, its effects are not enough to stop the coronavirus.

