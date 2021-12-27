An Amtrak train collides with a car in Haverhill, Massachusetts, causing it to flip over in terrifying photos.

After being struck by an Amtrak train in Massachusetts, a car flipped over, resulting in horrific photos.

Downeaster No. 1 is a train that travels from Maine to New Hampshire.

Following the horrific incident on Monday afternoon, the 683 came to a halt near the Haverhill station.

The cause of the collision was not immediately determined.

From Boston to Brunswick, Maine, the Downeaster service runs.

