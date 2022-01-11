An Anatolian history will be illuminated by a Turkish archeology institute.

The Turkish Anatolian Archaeology and Cultural Heritage Institute, which was built with EU assistance, is ready to contribute to scientific literature.

A new Turkish institute in the country’s southeast is preparing to illuminate ancient Anatolia’s rich history, which has seen countless civilizations rise and fall throughout history.

The European Union, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, and the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality collaborated to build the new Anatolian Archaeology and Cultural Heritage Institute in Gaziantep, which is crucial for regional archeological studies.

Experts and academics can contribute to scientific studies and research of ancient sites in Turkiye through the institute’s archeological laboratory, conference halls, library, archive, study and educational areas.

The institute is expected to contribute significantly to the scientific literature due to its proximity to many ancient cities in the region, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Gobeklitepe, Karahantepe, Karkamis, and Zeugma.

Fatma Sahin, the mayor of Gaziantep, said Anatolia is like an open-air museum, and that establishing such an institute was necessary, noting that similar institutes had been established in Germany and Japan years ago.

“Our ministries and legislators contributed to the legal infrastructure,” she said, adding that the EU also contributed significantly to the institute’s creation.

“Carbon analysis is required to determine the age of the ancient cities.

Such analyses were not possible for us.

“However, it is now possible in Gaziantep,” she explained.

“The institute will forge new paths in the context of cultural heritage,” she said, “and contribute to diversity in the region’s cultural, religious, culinary, nature, and caravan tourism.”

Ali Murat Alhas penned the piece.