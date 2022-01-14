An appeal has been launched to locate a Glasgow teenager who has gone missing from her Toryglen home.

Kacey Kerr is a regular visitor to Glasgow’s city centre, as well as the Gorbals and Govanhill neighborhoods.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from her Toryglen home.

Kacey Kerr was last seen on Lubis Avenue near Curtis Avenue around 7.50 p.m. last night (Thursday).

She’s white, 5ft 7in tall, and has long dark brown hair.

Kacey was also dressed casually in grey joggers, a white tee, a black jacket with a furry hood, and black Converse sneakers.

More headlines will be delivered to your inbox if you subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters.

She is a regular visitor to Glasgow City Centre, as well as the Gorbals and Govanhill neighborhoods.

“Our concerns, as well as those of Kacey’s family, are growing for her wellbeing as she has now been out of touch for a number of hours,” said Inspector Ryan Curran of the Cathcart Police Department.

I’m appealing to the general public, as well as anyone who may have seen Kacey or knows where she is, to call 101 and report incident 3133 of January 13, 2022.

“I’m also pleading with Kacey to contact her family or us to let us know she’s okay.”

“Kacey, you are not in any danger; all we want to know is that you are safe and that you return to your family.”