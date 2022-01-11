An argument results in a fatal shooting in central Pennsylvania, according to police.

After an altercation with another man late Monday morning, a York County man died.

Just before noon, two men were seen in the area of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township, according to state police.

When the men started arguing, police said they knew each other and were both armed with firearms.

It’s unclear whether the two men were in the same car at the time of the shooting.

According to police, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle, striking 57-year-old James Anthony Lynch.

Lynch died at the scene, despite EMS efforts to save him.

Lynch, a resident of Shrewsbury Township, will be autopsied on Tuesday morning, according to the York County Coroner.

The other man, a 51-year-old man who has not been identified by police, is helping the investigation.

