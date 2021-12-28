An armed suspect is being sought by police at the Belmar mall in Lakewood, Colorado, where an ‘active shooter’ is suspected.

At the Belmar mall in Lakewood, Colorado, police are looking for an armed suspect in connection with an alleged ‘active shooter.’

On Monday evening, a police officer was killed in a shooting at a Colorado mall.

The entire area surrounding the Belmar mall, located at 7330 West Alaska Drive in Lakewood, was reportedly placed under lockdown.

The Lakewood Police Department stated that it was investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Belmar neighborhood.

According to Fox31, one Lakewood officer was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect is wanted by police for a number of other shootings in the area, according to reports.

