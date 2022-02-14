An Armenian nuclear power plant should be shut down, according to a Turkish lawmaker.

A Turkish lawmaker has called for the Armenian nuclear power plant to be shut down.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Yasar Karadag of Turkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) called for the closure of Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear power plant on Monday.

“The Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant should be shut down immediately to avoid a repeat of the Chernobyl disaster, which killed nearly 40,000 people in 1986,” Karadag, a lawmaker from Igdir’s eastern province, told reporters in parliament.

Metsamor, he claims, was built using traditional Russian methods.

According to the lawmaker, Metsamor is the most dangerous of the world’s 443 nuclear reactors.

“Radiation emitted by the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant will render our provinces of Igdir, Kars, Van, Agri, and Erzurum (south of the border) uninhabitable in the event of a major earthquake,” he said.

Metsamor, which was first built in 1976 and is located just 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Turkey’s eastern border with Armenia, generates about 40% of the country’s electricity.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have both voiced their opposition to the project, claiming that it does not meet international safety standards.

Turkish officials continue to criticize Metsamor, which has extended its operations until 2026.