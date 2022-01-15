An attack on a military airbase by a drone is thwarted by the Iraqi army.

The Iraqi army successfully repels a drone attack on a military airbase.

BAGHDAD is a city in Iraq.

The Iraqi army said on Saturday that three drones had attempted to attack the Balad Air Base in Saladin province’s northern part.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that three drones approached the southern perimeter of the Balad Air Base in Saladin province at dawn.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

Balad Air Base is the country’s largest military airbase, with squadrons of US F-16 fighter jets.

Technicians from the United States are stationed at the military base to assist with aircraft maintenance.

