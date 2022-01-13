An early Roman wooden sculpture was discovered in a Buckinghamshire ditch, complete with carved clothing and hairstyle.

The human figure is a remarkable relic that may shed new light on the early Romans’ way of life and beliefs in Britain.

Archaeologists discovered an “extremely rare” early-Roman wooden figure in a Buckinghamshire ditch, complete with carved clothing and a 2,000-year-old hairstyle or hat.

The sculpture, which is thought to date from the first century AD, is the first of its kind to be discovered in Britain in over a century, raising new questions about the lifestyle and beliefs of the first Romans to settle on the British Isles.

The 67cm tall figure was discovered near Twyford last summer during construction of the HS2 high-speed rail link in the same water-logged clay ditch where it appears to have been laid in the early years after the Roman invasion.

Wooden artefacts of that age would normally rot, but because the sculpture was encased in mud and thus protected from oxygen, it has been preserved to a large extent.

A carved garment or tunic, gathered at the waist and reaching to knee level, as well as a hat or hairstyle around the head, characterize the final figure.

Legs and calf muscle shape are also well defined.

The purpose of the sculpture is unknown, according to archaeologists, but previous examples of wooden artefacts of a similar age being used as votive figures to the gods have been discovered.

“The preservation of details carved into the wood like the hair and tunic really start to bring the individual depicted to life,” Iain Williamson, an archaeologist with HS2 contractor Fusion JV, said.

“Not only is the survival of a wooden figure like this extremely rare for the Roman period in Britain, but it also raises new questions about the site – who does the wooden figure represent, what was it used for, and why was it significant to the people who lived in this part of Buckinghamshire in the first century AD?”

In York, more work is being done on a broken fragment discovered near the figure in order to determine an accurate age.

