An earthquake struck Nicaragua, causing widespread devastation.

El Salvador and Costa Rica were both affected by a powerful earthquake that struck Nicaragua on Thursday morning.

According to the Environment Ministry, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Managua and other cities in Nicaragua’s Pacific zone, with the epicenter 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Managua.

On Twitter, the ministry stated, “Earthquake magnitude 6.1 off the coast of Nicaragua.”

The tremor struck at a depth of 27.5 kilometers (17 miles) 59 kilometers (37 miles) south of the coastal city of Corinto, according to the US Geological Survey.

Despite the fact that residents of Managua evacuated their homes, government workers evacuated government buildings, and the international airport was evacuated, there have been no reports of casualties or damage.

Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said on local radio that the country has dealt with similar situations before.

“We all know what to do,” she said. “We’ve practiced during the four exercises we do every year, and we’ve learned to defend ourselves.”

Last November, three powerful earthquakes struck the country’s Pacific coast.

Nicaragua is prone to earthquakes.

At least 10,000 people died in one of the country’s deadliest earthquakes, which struck in 1972.

The Pacific Ring of Fire encompasses the entire west coast of the American continent, which is prone to earthquakes.