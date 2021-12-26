An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 strikes the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of SW Turkey.

According to the Turkish disaster management authority, the tremor occurs 22.4 miles below the surface.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Late Sunday, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea about 110 miles southwest of Turkey’s Mugla province, according to the disaster management authority.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake struck at 9.59 p.m. local time (1859 GMT) about 177 kilometers (nearly 110 miles) off the Datca district of Mugla, Turkey, and 21 kilometers (13 miles) off one of the Dodecanese Islands of Greece.

It happened 36.2 kilometers (22.4 miles) below the surface, according to the report.