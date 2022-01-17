An elderly Palestinian who was run over by an Israeli vehicle has died as a result of his injuries.

An elderly Palestinian who was run over by an Israeli vehicle died of his injuries.

Palestine’s HEBRON

According to the Palestinian health ministry, a 69-year-old Palestinian died Monday as a result of his injuries after being run over by an Israeli military vehicle.

On January, Suleiman al-Hathaleen was seriously injured.

During an Israeli raid in the southern West Bank town of Umm al-Khair, he was run over by a military vehicle.

According to his relatives, the vehicle crashed into al-Hathaleen as he stood on the side of the road.

Al-Hathaleen died of his wounds at al-Mezan hospital in Hebron, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

Al-Hathaleen is regarded as a symbol of Palestinian resistance in his hometown, having regularly participated in demonstrations against Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

