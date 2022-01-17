Trending
Infosurhoy
Elderly Palestinian run over by Israeli vehicle dies of wounds

An elderly Palestinian who was run over by an Israeli vehicle has died as a result of his injuries.

0
By on News

An elderly Palestinian who was run over by an Israeli vehicle died of his injuries.

Suleiman al-Hathaleen was seriously injured when an Israeli military vehicle ran over him.

Palestine’s HEBRON

According to the Palestinian health ministry, a 69-year-old Palestinian died Monday as a result of his injuries after being run over by an Israeli military vehicle.

On January, Suleiman al-Hathaleen was seriously injured.

During an Israeli raid in the southern West Bank town of Umm al-Khair, he was run over by a military vehicle.

According to his relatives, the vehicle crashed into al-Hathaleen as he stood on the side of the road.

Al-Hathaleen died of his wounds at al-Mezan hospital in Hebron, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

Al-Hathaleen is regarded as a symbol of Palestinian resistance in his hometown, having regularly participated in demonstrations against Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.

Comments are closed.