An Elvis impersonating Glasgow cop was investigated for a £5k covid grant.

A Glasgow cop who impersonated Elvis Presley was investigated over a £5k covid grant.

After Scottish Enterprise confirmed they are reviewing the award, which was intended to support the wedding industry during the pandemic, Stuart Maclennan may be ordered to repay the money.

According to the Sunday Mail, the 43-year-old applied for the money for his company Subsafe Audio, despite the fact that those with another full-time job or income were ineligible.

Maclennan is the company’s sole director, and he runs it while working as a cop in the city.

His wedding company, Fresh Entertainments, is also associated with Subsafe Audio.

“We are re-examining the applicant’s Scottish Wedding Industry Fund application,” a spokesperson for Scottish Enterprise told the Sunday Mail.

We’re looking for more proof of eligibility in accordance with the contract that was given at the time of the award.”

The £25 million wedding industry support fund application form asks if the applicant’s business is their primary source of income and if they have any other full-time jobs.

Anyone with a second job or source of income, according to Scottish Enterprise, should not have qualified.

Maclennan, of Renfrew, was busted for breaking lockdown rules by dressing up as Elvis Presley at a 21st birthday party in June 2020.