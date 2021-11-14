An emergency landing at a mall in New Jersey was once made by a man who died in a plane crash that also killed a space passenger.

A man who died in a plane crash that killed a space passenger made an emergency landing at a mall in New Jersey.

Investigators hope to release preliminary findings in the coming weeks about what caused a plane to crash in Sussex County, New Jersey, killing two people, including a man who had been on the space flight with William Shatner and another who had previously crash-landed at a New Jersey mall.

“We should have a preliminary report on the crash in about two weeks,” a National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said on Friday.

New York City’s Glen M de Vries, 49, and Thomas P

According to New Jersey State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration, Fischer, 54, of Hopatcong, was on board the single-engine Cessna 172 that crashed Thursday in a wooded area of Hampton Township.

Around 3 p.m., the FAA alerted public safety agencies to look for the missing plane, which had taken off from Essex County Airport in Caldwell and was headed to Sussex Airport.

The wreckage was discovered at 4 p.m., according to the FAA.

Fischer was the owner and chief instructor at Fairfield’s Fischer Aviation flight school.

According to the business website and a separate bio, De Vries, an instrument-rated pilot and molecular biologist, had received his training at the school.

Investigators have not revealed who was in command of the plane when it crashed in a wooded area.

Fischer says he’s been around planes since he was 5 years old, when his father was a construction company pilot, in a promotional video on the Fischer Aviation website.

He turned down a job offer as a first officer on a Lear jet as an adult because he prefers smaller planes, he said.

Fischer claims in the video that he crashed a Cessna 172 into the Rockaway Townsquare Mall parking lot in Morris County.

“It just froze and ran until it couldn’t anymore.”

“We declared an emergency and put it down in the Rockaway mall parking lot,” Fischer said, noting that no one was hurt.

The precise time of the crash-landing was unknown.

The Rockaway mall hosted two such events, the first in 1996 and the second in 2009.

De Vries went to space last month with William Shatner, a former “Star Trek” actor.

