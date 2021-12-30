An enraged MP referred to anti-vaxx activists as “d**k heads” after they stormed the Covid test site, prompting online mockery.

Anti-vaxx activists stormed the Covid test site, prompting online mockery after an enraged MP called them “d**k heads.”

Anti-vaxx thugs stormed a Covid test and trace site and REMOVED vital equipment, prompting an MP to call them d**k heads.

Hundreds of demonstrators descended on the site, according to Ben Everitt, a Tory representative from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

He wrote, “What a bunch of d**kheads.”

“Our vax centers’ staff and volunteers are fantastic.

I’m hoping @ThamesVP gets the evidence he needs to prosecute these jerks.”

“Nobody deserves this at work,” Mr Everitt continued, praising the NHS workers and volunteers on the scene.

“Call 101 or report online with ref 604 29122021 if you have any videos or information.”

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

One man is seen picking up orange cones and firing them at the center’s entrance in video circulating online.

Members of the crowd videoed and heckled stressed security workers as they walked around in high visibility vests and spoke into walkie talkies.

A protester with a megaphone tells the crowd to “keep it peaceful,” but members of the group storm the testing center moments later.

Inside the site, one woman posed for photos with a sign that read, “Reclaim the NHS, end the tyranny of vaccinations now.”

She then walks out with a smile on her face, carrying boxes of test tubes, swabs, and other testing supplies.

In the run-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations, Brits are having difficulty obtaining coronavirus tests.

As Omicron forced people to increase testing, Health Secretary Sajid Javid blamed the shortage on global supply issues.

People have flocked to the Government portal in droves to take tests, but some have been disappointed.

The UK is suffering from a global shortage of lateral flow and PCR tests, according to the Health Secretary.

In a phone call with Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, he explained the situation, saying, “A British company that makes them has quadrupled its production line, and we are buying the lot, plus anything else we can get from anywhere else around the world, but we are competing in a global market.”

