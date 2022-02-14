An Ethiopian immigrant succeeds in Turkiye by opening a restaurant with flavors from the Horn of Africa.

An Ethiopian immigrant succeeds in Turkiye by opening a restaurant with Horn of Africa flavors.

Khadija owns and operates Ankara’s first and only Ethiopian restaurant, where she serves traditional Ethiopian cuisine complete with spices and condiments.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Khadija Ali, an Ethiopian entrepreneur, has made a name for herself in Turkiye thanks to her eatery, where she shares the flavors of the Horn of Africa while employing other immigrant women.

Khadija, 35, moved to Ankara in 2018 and opened the Blue Nile, the city’s first and only Ethiopian restaurant, serving traditional Ethiopian cuisine with spices and condiments like Injera, a sour flatbread from Ethiopia.

“My late husband was originally from Turkey.

He worked for an Ethiopian company as a senior official.

“That’s where we met, married, and lived happily ever after,” she said.

“We used to come to Turkiye for vacations,” she explained, adding that her husband had become ill in Ethiopia and had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Last year, it took him away from us,” she explained.

Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on her business and other setbacks, Khadija has never considered returning home.

Instead, she is determined to work hard and realize her dream of expanding her eatery in Turkiye.

The restaurant, which is located in the heart of Ankara, serves dishes that are culturally similar to Ethiopian cuisine, as well as Ethio-Turkish, Somali, Djibouti, Sudanese, and Eritrean fare.

“I cook Turkish meals in an Ethiopian style,” she explained, “and the Turkish customers who come adore our food.”

I enjoy cooking.

Khadija’s decision to open the restaurant stems not only from a desire to provide for her family, but also from a desire to focus on and share the flavors of her East African heritage.

By opening new branches in Turkiye, she hopes to pursue her passion for cooking and baking through the restaurant.

“In Turkiye, I am the only one who bakes Ethiopian sour flatbread.”

And I intend to sell it in Europe,” Khadija added.

“I have dedicated my life to realizing my dream of owning an international standard restaurant serving East African cuisine,” she stated.

Khadija also stated that she works an average of 16 hours per day to keep the restaurant up to snuff.

With the help of her younger brother and sister, she is reshaping it as a family business, she said.

“I cook here with my brother.”

We both studied hotel management.

