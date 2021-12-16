An ex-footballer has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for assaulting a waiter at Glasgow’s The Social.

Former footballer sentenced to 14 months in prison for assaulting a waiter at Glasgow’s The Social.

At The Social in Glasgow city centre on August 23, Ryan McCormack, 30, struck Rory Schoehuys, 21, with an empty Peroni.

McCormack went on to tell officers that the Taliban would kill them after he was arrested.

A former Scots junior footballer was sentenced to 14 months in prison for throwing a bottle of beer at a pub waiter.

On August 23, Ryan McCormack, 30, struck Rory Schoehuys, 21, with an empty Peroni at The Social in Glasgow’s city centre.

Earlier, the ex-Glasgow Perthshire star had yelled and swore at a waitress and threatened to murder customers.

McCormack went on to tell officers that the Taliban would kill them after his arrest.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Mr Schoehuys was assaulted by McCormack, who pleaded guilty to the charge yesterday in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He also admitted to making threats or being abusive.

McCormack was allegedly in the city center before 8 p.m., shouting at people and throwing punches in the air, according to the court.

McCormack took a stool from the Royal Exchange Square’s outside seating area at The Social.

A 20-year-old female waitress told him he would “batter you if you were a man” if he didn’t put it down.

McCormack then continued to yell at customers before being asked to leave because of his belligerent behavior.

“F*** off, I’m going to f***ing murder yous,” he said later.

“He picked up an empty bottle of Peroni and threw it at a crowd gathered at the bar,” prosecutor John Bedford continued.

“This hit Mr Schoehuys, a waiter, square in the face.”

After experiencing dizziness, he went to the hospital.

“The Taliban will kill you all,” McCormack said after he was apprehended by police.

The defense attorney, Keith Tuck, told the court that the father of one had been drinking after an argument with his partner.

“He is an intelligent young man who understands and accepts his own conduct and regrets it,” the lawyer added.

“He used to be a pretty good football player.”

Weapons and traffic offenses are among McCormack’s previous convictions.

“People would be concerned by this because they are out having fun and you are chucking bottles and saying all kinds of things to the cops,” Sheriff Lindsay Wood told him.

“It’s illogical.”

“What do you mean by the Taliban will kill you all?”

“I don’t recall saying it,” McCormack said.