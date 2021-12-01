An ex-hotel employee reveals how they retaliate against unruly guests.

An ex-hotel employee reveals how they retaliate against rude guests.

A FORMER hotel employee has revealed how they retaliate against guests who irritate them or are rude to them.

It’s possible that you were one of them if your key card isn’t working.

In his book “Heads in Beds: A Reckless Memoir of Hotels, Hustlers, and So-Called Hospitality,” former hotel worker Jacob Tomsky revealed that “key-bombing” was a simple way to annoy guests without getting in trouble with their bosses.

“If you’ve had trouble accessing your room with your key card, it means you’ve p***** off someone at the desk, and they’ll re-activate your key card when they see fit,” he explained.

It’s known as ‘key-bombing.'”

Of course, just because your key card isn’t working doesn’t mean the staff doesn’t like you; it’s possible that keeping the hotel card too close to other cards or phones demagnetizes it.

They used a variety of methods to exact revenge on guests, according to Tomsky.

One of them, he claimed, was stealing from their room’s mini bars and purposefully underestimating the bill.

Tomksy also advised keeping your toothbrush hidden in case it was “foulled.”

You can also forget about a nice room because if you are rude, they will most likely put you in a bad room.

“You could have probably had a really nice suite,” he continued.

“And you won’t even realize it.”

“I became an instant karma master.”

Surprisingly, it was the wealthier guests who were most likely to be targeted for vengeance.

“Especially the wealthy, they treat people in ways they never would otherwise,” he explained.

“In the meantime, hardworking people who may be screwed will remain silent.”

Hotel owners have also been revealing the worst types of guests, such as those who steal food from the buffet or take the dressing gowns home with them.

And a former hotel employee revealed why you should never eat the hotel buffet’s eggs and waffles.

Never keep the hotel key card holder, as losing the key could result in your belongings being stolen.