An ex-hotel worker explains why you should never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever

When some Brits strip the bed while staying in a hotel, they may believe they are being helpful.

A hotel manager, however, has revealed that this is not the case, and explains why you should never do it.

Doing this before housekeeping arrives, according to Flavio Serreti, manager of Soprano Villas and Rome Lofts, can actually give them more work.

“On busy days, staff will simply plump pillows and reuse the same sheets, changing the linens every three to four days,” he told Insider.

“Stripping the bed every morning can add time to the time-sensitive housekeeping staff’s duties.”

Unless specifically requested, many hotels do not change the bedding every day.

Guests can still call reception for new sheets, but they must be left on during their stay.

Guests SHOULD, however, strip the bed when checking out, as it makes their job much easier.

“Housekeeping loves it when you do that,” previous cleaning staff have said. “It saves a lot of backbreaking effort.”

“Try to keep it above their waist, as they tend to grab everything at once to speed things up, and it’s safer for their back if it’s not on the floor.”

Many guests have stated that they always do this on their own.

“I always strip the beds and pile the sheets and dirty towels together in the bathroom whenever I stay at a hotel,” one person explained.

“Every time we stayed at a hotel room growing up (which was a lot), my dad would bunch up all of the bedding and add it to the dirty linen pile,” one person explained.

“Until I became a house cleaner, I had no idea why.”

Making the bed before leaving may make the room appear cleaner, but it also makes their job more difficult.

“If we think you haven’t used the bed at all, we might not change the sheet,” a former housekeeper from an Australian resort told Business Insider.

“So it’s better if it looks like it’s been slept in.”