An ex-Israeli minister calls for the assassination of Hamas leaders in response to rocket attacks.

An ex-Israeli minister proposes assassinating Hamas leaders in response to rocket attacks.

Late Saturday, Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas positions.

JERICHO

In response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, a former Israeli minister has called for the assassination of top Hamas leaders.

Former Communications Minister Ayoub al-Qara told Israeli Channel 14 that it is time to send Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar to meet with (former Hamas leader Abdul Aziz) al-Rantisi and (Hamas founder Ahmad) Yasin.

Al-Rantisi and Yasin were killed in 2004 by Israel.

“It will be a fatal blow to Israel’s deterrence force,” Al-Qara, a member of Israel’s right-wing Likud Party, said if Israel does not respond to Hamas’ rocket fire.

“This will encourage Hamas and other Gaza-based groups to keep firing at Israeli citizens,” al-Qara predicted.

Late Saturday, Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas targets in Gaza.

In northern Gaza, Israeli tanks shelled four observation towers belonging to Hamas’ Interior Ministry.

The attacks, which the Israeli army claimed were in response to rocket fire from Gaza, caused no injuries.

In May 2020, Israel launched an 11-day military offensive in Gaza, killing over 260 Palestinians and injuring thousands more.

In addition, thirteen Israelis were killed by Gaza rocket fire.

On May 21, an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire brought the worst violence in years to a halt.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.