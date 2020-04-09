An ex-military man pleads guilty to the murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend in 2018 | International

One of four accused of the 2018 murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova, He has pleaded guilty in the trial in the town of Pezinok, near Bratislava. Miroslav Marcek, a 37-year-old former professional soldier, accused of being one of the two executors of the multiple murder, has declared in court: “I am guilty.”

The 27-year-old murdered journalist had discovered that a group of Slovak and Italian businessmen had fraudulently obtained hundreds of thousands of euros from European Union funds for agriculture in the east of the country. Slovak businessman Marian Kocner, whom the journalist was investigating, was charged in March last year as the alleged mastermind of the crime.

The double murder, carried out two years ago the house shared by the couple, triggered massive protests against the government of Robert Fico, who ended up resigning. The movement paved the way for the election last March of President Zuzana Caputova, a Liberal lawyer and anti-corruption activist with no political experience, who championed the commitment to do justice in Slovakia.

The building of the Special Criminal Court, where the hearing began in Monday in the presence of the parents of the victims, was under strong security measures. A former Kocner interpreter, Alena Zsuzsova, and the other alleged perpetrator of the crime, Tomas Szabo, are also accused. If convicted, the accused could receive penalties ranging from 25 years in prison to life in prison.

A fifth person who participated in the operation, Zoltan Andrusko, and who acted as an intermediary between Kocner and Zsusova and the two perpetrators of the crime, reached an agreement with the justice system and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in another process, last 30 from December.