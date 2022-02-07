An ex-Pa. female prison guard has been charged with attempting to arrange sex with a male prison inmate.

A former Pennsylvania female prison guard is accused of attempting to arrange sex with a male inmate.

SELINSGROVE – While working as a corrections officer at the Snyder County Prison, a Snyder County woman is accused of attempting to arrange sex with a male inmate.

Lindsay Nicole Dyer, 32, of Beavertown, was charged with attempted institutional sexual assault and released on unsecured bail of (dollar)15,000 on Friday.

She is accused of having an affair with Brian George Heffner of Coal Twp. while he was in prison before being convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in Northumberland County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dyer, who resigned on June 23, admitted to having sex with Heffner in a state police interview if she didn’t think they’d be caught.

“I would have done it then,” she told Trooper Cameron Wolfberg, “if we could have figured out minutes, seconds, down to where we could have gotten away with it.”

This additional information is included in the affidavit:

Prior to state police getting involved, an internal investigation revealed notes and nearly 500 minutes of phone calls between the two dating back to November 2020, some of which were explicit.

Dyer admitted to writing a note in which she expressed her regret for not meeting sooner.

During the interview, she claimed she would never have sex with an inmate and that a phone conversation with Heffner about having sex in a courtroom was a joke.

During a search of Heffner’s cell, twelve photographs were discovered, and she admitted to slipping them to him through the bars.

Dyer admitted to sending him semi-naked photos of herself.

Heffner allegedly hugged Dyer in a stairwell to apologize for not sticking up for him when he didn’t get his meds, according to Dyer, who had worked as a corrections officer for six years.

She told investigators she was having trouble because her husband had been in a bad accident in 2020 and they were divorcing.

The following is taken from her Dec. affidavit.

a 20-minute interview with the investigators:

When Heffner told her he found out about the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.