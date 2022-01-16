An ex-royal cop mistook Ghislaine Maxwell for a lover because she visited Prince Andrew so frequently.

An ex-royal cop mistook Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew for lovers because she visited him so often.

Because she came and went from Buckingham Palace “at will,” an ex-royal cop suspected Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell were lovers.

In an ITV documentary titled Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile, former bodyguard Paul Page claims that the shamed ex-socialite visited up to four times in one day.

They were close friends but not lovers, according to reports.

Page, who was imprisoned for fraud in 2009, has claimed in the past that Prince Andrew’s female friends, including Ghislaine, rarely signed in.

“We suspected she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew based on the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will,” Page told ITV’s Ranvir Singh.

“She kept coming in and out, in and out,” he added.

Andrew explained that he met American peodophile Jeffrey Epstein through his “girlfriend” Ghislaine in his infamous car crash 2019 Newsnight interview.

“I’ve known her since she was at university in the United Kingdom,” Andrew explained.

“If Ghislaine has to answer questions, that’s her problem, I’m afraid,” he said.