An ex-truck driver was charged in another crash that claimed the lives of a husband and wife after he was released on bond after a fatal DUI crash in Pennsylvania.

An ex-truck driver who was released on bond following a fatal DUI crash in Pennsylvania has now been charged in a second crash that killed a husband and wife.

Authorities say a FedEx delivery truck driver, 23, was charged Monday with vehicular homicide and related counts after crossing into oncoming traffic in June 2020 and colliding head-on with a motorcycle, killing a man and his wife.

At around 3 p.m., Devon Michael Lindeman was driving a FedEx truck south.

According to a press release from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred on Route 145 north of Clearview Road on June 21, 2020.

The truck’s tires went off the west side of the road into the asphalt and gravel shoulder as the driver negotiated a left-hand curve, authorities said.

According to the news release, the truck then crossed the double yellow line and nearly struck an off-duty police officer driving north on the road.

According to the news release, Lindeman was able to get the truck back into the southbound lane, but the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the driver’s seat onto the passenger side floor.

According to authorities, the truck had a camera mounted on the window.

According to police, Robert O’Rourke, 55, of Lower Macungie Township, was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 north on Route 145 with his wife, Mary, 54, as a passenger.

According to authorities, the truck returned to the southbound lane and collided with the motorcycle.

According to police, the O’Roukes were thrown from the bike as the truck continued on, hitting a guardrail and plunging down an embankment.

According to police, Robert O’Rourke was found under the truck, with his wife about 10 feet away.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, they died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, and their deaths were ruled accidental.

Lindeman was charged with homicide, reckless endangering another person, failure to wear a seat belt, driving at a safe speed, and operating with dangerous equipment before District Judge Daniel Trexler, according to authorities.

Lindeman is still in the Lehigh County Jail, according to records. His bail was set at (dollar)50,000.

Lindeman will be represented by the county public defender’s office, according to court records, but no specific attorney is named.

In a statement, FedEx said that Lindeman,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy