An expert in Turkiye has warned of an increase in omicron cases.

ANKARA (Ankara)

A Turkish health official warned on Friday that if people do not follow precautions such as wearing masks, keeping social distance, and paying attention to hygiene, cases of the omicron coronavirus variant could rise.

Mustafa Necmi Ilhan, a member of Turkiye’s Social Sciences Board of the Health Ministry, stated that due to the new strain of the virus, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Turkiye had increased significantly in the last three days.

As of Saturday, the daily count had risen to nearly 69,000, he said, adding that the increase was partly due to New Year’s celebrations.

“While the omicron variant is highly infectious, the transmission mechanism remains the same,” he said.

“It’s a virus that’s spread through the respiratory system.”

He emphasized the importance of wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance, as well as getting vaccines as soon as possible.

According to Ilhan, the scientific community believes that the omicron variant does not cause severe illness and frequently causes mild symptoms, while the new variant is still too new to draw any conclusions.

* Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this article.