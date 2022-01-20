At least ten people were killed in an explosion in western Ghana.

At least ten people have been killed in an explosion in western Ghana.

According to preliminary investigations, a vehicle transporting mining explosives collided with a motorcycle.

Accra, Ghana

Francis Abeiku Yankah, coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Prestea Huni-Valley, said, “I saw complete devastation of the Apiate community.”

“The community is dead right now; no one can live there,” he told local TV station TV3.

“As soon as the mayor heard the news, he sent excavators to the scene to rescue trapped bodies after some buildings collapsed.”

According to authorities, the majority of the victims have been rescued and are being treated in hospitals and clinics throughout the Bogoso municipality.

“The public has been advised to relocate to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway,” police say.

On Twitter, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his condolences, saying that police, the armed forces, and the NADMO are cooperating to “contain the situation.”

The president has also directed NADMO to provide “rapid relief” to residents.