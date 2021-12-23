An explosion rocks a passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

An explosion rocks the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

According to the interim Interior Ministry of the Taliban, an assailant who attempted to enter the Passport Directorate building was shot and killed.

Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Security officials said on Thursday that an explosion shook the front of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul’s Passport Directorate General.

A vehicle in front of the building exploded, according to the Kabul Police Department’s statement.

According to the statement, there were no casualties.

An attacker who attempted to enter the directorate building was also shot and killed, according to the Taliban’s interim Interior Ministry.

Due to the fact that the directorate provides services to Taliban members on Thursdays, a large number of Taliban members would have been present at the scene of any attack, which could have been the motivation for Thursday’s incident.