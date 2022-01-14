An extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers is scheduled for Friday.

On Friday, NATO foreign ministers will meet in an extraordinary meeting.

Foreign ministers will meet to discuss European security ahead of key NATO-Russia talks next week.

NATO foreign ministers will meet in an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss Russia’s military buildup and the security of Europe, the military alliance announced on Tuesday.

According to a NATO statement, “NATO Foreign Ministers will discuss Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine, as well as broader European security issues.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will host a videoconference with the world’s top diplomats.

The extraordinary meeting takes place ahead of a series of important diplomatic events between Russia and its international partners.

The US and Russian delegations will meet in Geneva on September 9-10, led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

For the first time since NATO suspended all practical cooperation with Moscow in 2014 in response to Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, the NATO-Russia Council will meet on December 12th.

Russian officials will meet with representatives from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on September 13.

High tensions between NATO and Russia over spying allegations and Moscow’s continued military buildup in and around Ukraine characterized last year.

Last month, Russia handed the US and NATO two draft agreements on European security guarantees in order to normalize relations.