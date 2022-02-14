An Idaho-based organization has released a perfume with a potato scent.

A company based in Idaho has released a perfume with a potato scent.

You’ll smell like a true spud if you wear this perfume.

An Idaho-based organization is selling a fragrance that smells exactly like potatoes.

According to a statement released last week by the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC)—because even potatoes need their own organized group—the perfume was created after the IPC conducted a poll of Americans and discovered that the scent of French fries was the most irresistible of all the scents.

“It’s nearly impossible not to grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal, whether you’re at a drive-through or dining in,” says IPC President and CEO Jamey Highman.

“It’s impossible to resist the scent.

This perfume is ideal as a present for anyone who can’t say no to a French fry.”

(Especially on Valentine’s Day, when people are trying to be the most irresistible, as the statement suggests.)

The perfume, dubbed “Frites by Idaho,” is made from distilled Idaho-grown potatoes and essential oils.

Each bottle weighs 1.7 ounces and costs $1.89, which, according to the IPC, is about the same as a large order of French fries (at least in Idaho).

If you think “Frites by Idaho” is the only thing the IPC sells, you’re mistaken; their website has its own online store that sells not only practical tater wares like peelers, but also playing cards that double as potato recipes (nifty) and a (dollar)20 T-shirt that shows which part of a potato each beloved meal comes from.

Tubular in shape.